NXT Champion Trick Williams Addresses Possible WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Since beginning his wrestling career in 2021 on "WWE NXT," Trick Williams went from being in Carmelo Hayes' shadow to becoming a two-time NXT Champion, and arguably the brand's top star. However, many fans have started to question when Williams will be called up permanently to the main roster, especially after achieving nearly everything there is to accomplish in "NXT." On "Insight," Williams revealed that he often thinks about making the full-time transition to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE Smackdown," but is still satisfied with being one of "NXT's" main attractions, especially now that they've moved to The CW.

"I think about it all the time, but I'm happy where my feet are. I mean, 'NXT' is on fire right now, arguably one of the better times 'NXT' has ever seen. So with that, I'm proud to be here. I'm proud to be the face of 'NXT.' Why are we going to CW? Why we got the biggest TV deal 'NXT' has ever gotten, why we're doing this traveling and stuff now. I'm part of it, and it feels good to say, hey, we part of something special here."

Williams regained the NXT Championship on Tuesday by defeating Ethan Page on the gold brand's debut show on The CW. Following the match, Williams celebrated in the ring with special guest referee CM Punk, who also gifted the Chicago crowd with free pizza from Lou Malnati's after the show.

