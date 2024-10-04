Additional Details On The Health Status Of AEW Star Killswitch Following Pneumonia Scare

Additional details have surfaced regarding the condition of former AEW TNT Champion Austin Matelson, a.k.a. Killswitch. Matelson was found by his fiancée collapsed in his home on September 27, resulting in him being rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with double pneumonia. Fightful Select reported that Matelson was placed on oxygen following his admission, as his blood oxygen level was below 80% (as opposed to the normal range of between 95% and 100%), and was just days away from causing permanent damage to his lungs had he not been hospitalized.

While it was originally unclear how long he would be out of action, Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Killswitch is expected to be out of action for at least one month. Meltzer also noted that Killswitch had been ill leading up to his hospitalization, which led him to miss the Grand Slam editions of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he originally thought he had bronchitis. However, that wasn't the case.

Before being admitted to the hospital, Killswitch was last seen wrestling at the All In pay-per-view on August 25, teaming with Nick Wayne, and Christian Cage to lose the AEW World Trios Championship in a ladder match. However, Killswitch would help Cage win the Casino Gauntlet match later on that night, awarding Cage a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship. Fans at Wembley Stadium initially thought Killswitch was going to turn on Cage during the match, as he entered the bout with his original ring name, Luchasaurus, displayed onscreen, but it turned out to be an inside job in order to help Cage get back on-track in his pursuit of the AEW World Title.

