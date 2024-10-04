The Rock To Attend Georgia HS Football Game, An Hour Away From WWE Bad Blood Venue

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to give back to one Georgia community recovering from tragedy, and his good work is also exciting wrestling fans, as it puts the "Final Boss" in close proximity of WWE's next Premium Live Event. Rock posted on his X account on Friday that he will be attending the first home football game played by the Apalachee High School Wildcats after a mass shooting at the school rocked the community of Winder, Georgia and left two students and two teachers dead, with nine others injured, last month. Rock met with the team days after the team's defensive coordinator and math teacher were killed in the shooting.

"These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength," he captioned the post, alongside photos of his first visit to the school. "I promised them, I would be there tonight for them — and I will. Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated."

Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school's mass shooting about a month ago. These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of... pic.twitter.com/KvR1Bi0YtA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2024

There have been rumblings about a possible "Final Boss" appearance during the reported main event of Bad Blood, which will see Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rhodes even alluded to the possibility backstage at the "Pat McAfee Show," when the host asked him if "the big guy" was going to show up. Winder, Georgia is about an hour away from Atlanta, where the PLE will take place on Saturday.

