Details On Upcoming WWE Raw & SmackDown Taping Schedule

WWE's recent schedule has undergone a lot of changes both on and off television. The recent news that WWE will be cutting back on the number of house shows has divided opinions, "WWE Raw" will be moving back to two hours until the end of 2024 before moving back once more to three hours on Netflix in 2025, and "WWE SmackDown" could also be getting an extra hour in the near future as well.

With all these changes, the immediate schedule has seen a lot of shuffling, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down what is on the horizon for the members of the WWE roster. Meltzer explained that "Raw's" move to two hours opens the door to do multiple shows on the same day, which will happen on October 7, as the October 14 episode will be taped immediately after the live broadcast. The reason for this is a large number of performers will be on the company's European tour, which is split into two parts, as half the dates will take place in October and the other half in November.

There is also set to be a double taping of "SmackDown" on October 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Once the October 25 episode has aired live, the November 1 episode will be taped immediately after, as the majority of the roster will be in Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event that takes place on November 2. The November 4 "Raw" is also set to be taped the night after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time WWE's red brand will host an event in the country, and only the second time WWE will hold a TV taping in Saudi Arabia.

