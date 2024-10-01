Liv Morgan Explains Why She's 'Sad' WWE Is Reducing House Shows

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently announced that WWE will be reducing house shows, scaling back from 250 live events down to 200. The change comes after the cost of live events stopped being beneficial, with Dave Meltzer reporting that house shows have become marginally profitable for WWE. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan commented on the reduction of house shows in an interview with the New York Post, where she expressed her sadness and reflected on her time gaining experience on the live event circuit.

Advertisement

"I'm sad to see them kind of go a little bit because the house shows are so much fun and it's so much more intimate," she said. "Also for me, I feel like that's when I got good having so many reps on these live events in 2017, 18, 19 I was doing every single live event. But it helped me get so much better because I was getting all these reps. I'm sad to see that go for the newer guys and girls coming in who aren't going to be able to have that experience and have the reps at live events under their belt but it is what is. Time home is always nice."

This upcoming Saturday, Morgan will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood, where Dominik Mysterio will be trapped inside a shark cage above the ring to prevent him from interfering. The champ has come a long way since her early days on the live event circuit, as she is currently one of the most featured talents on WWE television.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "New York Post" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.