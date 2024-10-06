Absent AEW Star Kota Ibushi Abruptly Pulls Out Of Scheduled Japanese Appearances

After a series of injuries in the 2020s, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has been on a spell of bad luck as of late. The AEW and NJPW star had been planned to re-emerge in Japan for DDT Pro Wrestling but that is no longer happening.

According to DDT, Ibushi has pulled out of DDT events on October 17 and 20, with no reason given for Ibushi's exit from the events, both of which were scheduled to take place in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

"We would like to offer our deepest apologies to everyone who was looking forward to Ibushi's matches," the company wrote, according to Google translate. "We will provide refunds to customers who wish to do so."

Ibushi was recently seen training with AEW's Kenny Omega. The Golden Lovers have both been on lengthy absences from AEW, with Omega recovering from a bout of Diverticulitis, while Ibushi has been dealing with a myriad of leg injuries that had occurred recently. In the post, Omega and Ibushi said they had their eyes on AEW but were cryptic about if or when the duo will return to the promotion. Back in August, Ibushi promised a "full return" to the company alongside the former AEW World Champion, following Ibushi's brief start in the company in July before he was sidelined by injuries.

Ibushi had infamously had a poor showing earlier this year against wrestling legend Naomichi Marafuji at the end of last year, with Ibushi being hospitalized immediately following the concerning display.