Martha Hart Comments On Mr. McMahon Netflix Documentary, Says She Wasn't Approached

The six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon" debuted on Netflix last week, providing an inside look into the mind of now-disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Many within the wrestling sphere offered their criticisms of the show, including Owen Hart's widow, Martha Hart. At WWE's Over the Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death after a harness he was attached to for a stunt that would have seen him descend from the rafters broke, sending the star plummeting to his death from 78-feet above the ring. The audience at home did not see the tragedy live, but were made aware of Hart's death later on in the show. McMahon made the decision to continue the event, as to not anger those in attendance in Kansas City. Martha Hart released a statement following the docuseries' launch, saying it portrayed Hart's death as an "accident," something she doesn't agree with.

"It also allows the disgraced former owner and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon, to claim that Owen's death 'wasn't our fault.' Nothing could be further from the truth," Hart said. Her statement continued to say that McMahon wanted to "cut costs" and achieve a "quick release effect" that experts warned against, in her words, and hired "unqualified riggers" to arrange her late husband's stunt.

Hart said pure negligence killed her husband. McMahon, however, said in the series that the manufacturer of the harness was to blame. Hart added in her statement that no one involved in the docuseries attempted to contact her for "comment or to obtain an accurate perspective." "I continue to hold WWE and its then-management responsible for Owen's death. I refuse to let Vince McMahon or anyone else rewrite that history," she said.

