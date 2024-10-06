Bully Ray Discusses Issues With WWE NXT Star Giulia's Ring Gear

This past Tuesday's "WWE NXT" premiere on the CW was a showstopper. Although she did not become the new and contested NXT Women's Champion, thanks to Cora Jade's interference, Giulia remained a star in her own right during her match with champion Roxanne Perez. To his delight, those who have never seen her work in Japan, including "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray, learned why the "Beautiful Madness" is one of the most distinguishable stars in the modern era. However, he had one major critique for Giulia, and no, it was not her fighting spirit.

"Appearance-wise, she's busy. The gear is busy," Ray commented. "There's a lot going on, especially with the fur...like, the fur skirt. There's a lot of things flailing around. I'm not going to say that it's wrong. I'm just going to say that it's busy....When you have busy gear, it can get in the way.

When discussing Giulia's ring gear, Ray turned to his co-host, Tommy Dreamer, who agreed that less is more, in the sense that wrestlers should not wear gear that's too distracting and could get in the way of things. Ray's advice for the hard-hitter is to scale down on her traditional Japanese gear, but not so much that she's unrecognizable to fans.

"When I see Giulia come out, I think she looks great if she's walking the runway for a photo shoot," Ray complimented before giving his advice. "But then, you get in the ring and between the hair and the fur on the skirt and everything, it makes the athlete, to me, look like they're flailing around a lot more because everything is flying in so many directions. Don't get me wrong: [it] looks phenomenal, but a little too much. I'd like to see her scale back just a little bit on the gear."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.