Booker T Addresses Relationship With WWE Star CM Punk

After Trick Williams successfully defeated Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on the gold brands debut on The CW, special guest referee for the match, CM Punk was seen embracing WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T at ringside. Since Punk returned to WWE last year, he's been heavily involved on the developmental brand and has been instrumental in assisting younger talent according to Shawn Michales. Booker himself has often had to address rumors surrounding tension between himself and Punk, but on his podcast "Hall of Fame" the five-time WCW World Champion explained how there's never been any animosity between the two and reflected on his interaction with Punk once "NXT" went off the air.

"I just said man you did a hell of a job tonight and the thing is people didn't see that interaction on camera or anything like that ..I just want to thank him, he said some kind words about Vic and I and NXT and what we've built and how the brand has grown, I appreciate that...we too old to be thinking about internet beef that everybody wants to create between him and I," said Booker. "I don't think I said anything negative towards CM Punk, constructive criticisms when he wasn't in WWE, yeah but I do that with everybody...people don't realize, I always had a good relationship with CM Punk."

Booker T continued to reflect on embracing Punk at ringside, explaining how he cherished the moment and thought it was cool to show everyone that there's real-life no beef between them.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.