Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Life As A WWE Champion

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has opened up about the changes that come with being Undisputed WWE Champion. This past April, Rhodes was successful in defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to capture the title, but in a recent interview with "YoJoshMartinez," the former AEW star spoke about having an increased schedule as champion, and how the company has assisted him along the way.

"The schedule for the champion is indeed an aggressive schedule, but I still get time every week with my girls and that's just the best ... WWE helps build a team around you, you get dedicated people ... in terms of you have a dedicated person from talent relations, you have a dedicated person from travel, you have these dedicated individuals who we do a little weekly meeting ... I have really enjoyed it and also really relied on it."

Rhodes also provided his thoughts on WWE reducing house shows next year, explaining that although he'll be able to have more rest, recovery, mental clarity, and time at home, he feels that the major negative of the news is the ability to train and wrestle in front of less live audiences. However, Rhodes also stated that the WWE roster most likely views the decreased live event schedule as a good thing, and that there's more positives than negatives when it comes to conducting less house shows from a business perspective.

