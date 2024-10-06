Cody Rhodes Teases 'Something Even Bigger' For Atlanta After WWE Bad Blood Goes Dark

Cody Rhodes is one of Atlanta's favorite sons and he closed the show alongside Roman Reigns at Bad Blood in the former Terminus. In a video of Rhodes's post-main event promo, Rhodes said he would hang out with the Atlanta crowd, as he was afraid of getting jumped by any of the various Bloodline members backstage. During his time talking to the crowd, Cody teased that WWE will be back in Atlanta in a big way.

"I would wager that after a night like tonight, somehow, something even bigger than Bad Blood comes to Atlanta," Cody told the crowd, before getting emotional about headlining the State Farm Arena in his hometown. "I grew up coming to this place when it was The Omni...You will never know how much it means to me that a boy from the south, a [Jim Crockett Promotions] kid, a WCW kid, gets to hold the North Star of the business, the biggest prize of our day, the WWE Championship."

Cody Rhodes speaks to the live audience after #WWEBadBlood goes off the air and teases.... Wrestlemania in Atlanta?!? pic.twitter.com/9rvmYUyLlK — The Cash $hit Podcast (@thecashshit) October 6, 2024

Rhodes and Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event, thanks to a returning Jimmy Uso, but their celebration was short-lived, as The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa joined Sikoa and Fatu in attacking Rhodes after the match. When Reigns and Uso drove the Samoan and Tongan alliance out of the ring, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise return overshadowing Reigns and Rhodes's victory further. Cody's night didn't end there, as he was assaulted backstage, as predicted, though not by The Bloodline, but instead by his former friend Kevin Owens.

