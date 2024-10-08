Eric Young Reflects On 'Heartbreaking' WWE Main Roster Run For NXT Stable Sanity

Eric Young was introduced to the WWE audience as the leader of the Sanity stable, which originally included him, Alexander Wolfe, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. Fulton was later removed due to an injury, consequently released, and replaced by Killian Dain. While the stable only ever won the NXT Tag Team Championships on one occasion, Young is still proud of the faction.

"'NXT' was ... I never wanted to leave I loved it, I loved the whole thing," Young said during an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

He also stated that he ended he grew close to Triple H and was involved in the creative behind the faction. However, Young claims he wasn't a fan of being called up to the main roster without his stablemates, and said that it wasn't the original plan.

"Our debut was supposed to happen on 'SmackDown,'" he said. "We were supposed to do this thing with New Day on 'SmackDown.'"

Young further added that their debut was cut short and that the show was meant to end with them standing on the ramp as the feed cut to black. He also noted that the faction was a big deal at the time and he thought they would rebound easily, but a week or two later he was beaten by Jeff Hardy on a house show after defeating The Usos.

"We're literally standing in front of the curtain, we're waiting for them to count us down and say, go, and they're like 'No, we're cutting,' and it's heartbreaking," he recalled. "It was kind of the end before it even got started, you know? I don't really know what happened."