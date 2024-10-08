WWE Star Trick Williams Looks Back On NXT Title Win

Trick Williams is now a two-time NXT Champion following his big victory over Ethan Page on the October 1 episode of "WWE NXT," which happened at the show's debut on The CW. Williams had his first reign with the championship cut short when Page not only won a four-way match at NXT Heatwave in July that also included Je'Von Evans and Shawn Spears, but also saw Williams not be involved in the pinfall.

During a recent edition of the "Insight" podcast, Williams reflected on the moment he first got his hands on the NXT Championship, where he defeated Ilja Dragunov on the April 23 episode of "NXT."

"Unreal. Shout out to Ilja Dragunov, who I would say really took my career to the next level, especially at that time, all three to four of our matches showed people that I had that next level in me. The day I did take the title from Ilja Dragunov, it was a beautiful moment. I'm not sure if you saw but the whole arena was shaking from the 'Whoop That Trick' chants, people stomping, people screaming, people crying. It was unreal, man, and the emotion that I felt in that ring at that time, it's going to be hard to duplicate, because it was just 100% everybody was behind, and that's a special moment. Man, that's why I wanted to do this," said Williams.

With his most recent win, Williams joined an elite group of individuals who have held the NXT Championship on more than one occasion. Those stars include the likes of former WWE Intercontinental Champions Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker, as well as former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who is the only man to hold the title on three separate occasions.

