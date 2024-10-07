Matt Hardy Assesses Ethan Page's Prospects In WWE After NXT Title Loss

Ethan Page might have lost the NXT World Championship to Trick Williams during "NXT's" premier show on the CW Network, but many believe that his brief run with the title ended up proving his ability in ways that his AEW tenure couldn't. Matt Hardy agrees with this sentiment, and on an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, he opined where he sees Page heading following his loss.

Advertisement

"He had a good run, you know, he had a great run, came in and he rose to prominence very quickly and became NXT Champion, and I love the fact that he left AEW on his own [terms]," Hardy noted, further explained that Page bettered himself in "NXT" and that the star will only go up in WWE from here on out. Shawn Michaels also believes that Page is ascending in WWE, so Hardy isn't alone in holding this viewpoint.

Hardy then looked back at how important being a champion is to a wrestler, noting that it takes a lot of responsibility because you have to represent the promotion or brand at the same time. The veteran also opined that he thinks Page is ready for the main roster, and will wind up there after another eight to six months on "NXT."

Advertisement

"I do think he is destined for the main roster, sooner rather than later," Hardy claimed. "He's a solid worker, he can go out there and have a great match with anyone, and he is an entertainer. He gets the entertainment aspect of pro wrestling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.