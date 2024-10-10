Tiffany Stratton Discusses Pressure Of Being Called Up To WWE Main Roster From NXT

Tiffany Stratton's WWE Money in the Bank victory suggests that she's being set up for a title run, meaning that company officials have faith in her to perform at a high level. Despite this, the former NXT Women's Champion found the transition from the developmental brand to the main roster difficult at first, as she explained in an interview with "Busted Open Radio."

"Immediately when I got called up, I was so nervous. I didn't know any of the girls in the locker room. I was never in front of big audiences. I was always in front of the same 5200 people at NXT. So, definitely, the bigger audiences, the different states, the different crowds every week, it definitely kind of threw me off for a second."

That said, Stratton eventually got used to her surroundings and learned on the job. During the interview, she revealed that she settled into her new role quickly, and performing in front of larger crowds is easier these days.

"I had to be like, 'Okay. You have to adjust to this. It's more pressure.' But as I go, I've been getting so much more comfortable. My confidence is there now. I don't second guess myself anymore. I just go out and be Tiffany Stratton."

Stratton helped Nia Jax retain the WWE Women's Title at Bad Blood, but the match wasn't without its fair share drama. At one point, the former NXT star tried to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase while Jax was out cold, but the champ woke up before she got the chance to steal the gold.