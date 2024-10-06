Nia Jax Retains WWE Women's Title At Bad Blood, Tiffany Stratton Still Holds MITB Case

Nia Jax remains the WWE Women's Champion but her relationship with Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton is fraying with each passing day.

At WWE Bad Blood, Jax was able to retain her title against former Women's Champion Bayley, but not without help from Stratton, who walloped Bayley with the briefcase after Bayley knocked out Jax. Stratton attempted to cash in her contract and win the title from Jax, but Jax awoke from her daze and intimidated Stratton into reneging on her cash-in. Bayley had one last gasp, attempting to defeat Jax, but a distraction from Stratten gave Jax the opening to flatten Bayley with an Avalanche Samoan Drop and an A-Nia-Lator to get the pinfall and retain the title.

Stratton has been Money In The Bank holder since July, winning the briefcase after a decorated run in "WWE NXT," where Stratton was a former NXT Women's Champion. Jax has been champion since SummerSlam, where she dethroned Bayley to earn her second reign with the title.