CM Punk Recalls Moments He Shared Backstage Before WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

WWE has frozen hell over many times with some of the people the company has brought back, with returns by the likes of Bret Hart and Bruno Sammartino proving the door is never truly shut, so long as it's best for business. The possibility of WWE removing Punk from the blacklist became more probable with Vince McMahon's exodus, but it was still shocking how quickly it came together. A contract was reportedly signed mere moments before Punk's entrance at Survivor Series 2023, where he stepped out to one the loudest pops in wrestling history. On "No-Contest Wrestling," Punk revealed more details about the scene backstage, suggesting it was even more chaotic and last-minute than previously believed.

"I don't think people knew," Punk said. "I remember being in Gorilla and then all of a sudden I get bear-hugged from behind. And I kinda turned around to see who it is, and it's Bayley. And she's like, 'I f***ing knew it!'"

Punk also mentioned having a moment with Stephanie McMahon for the first time in 10 years, and said William Regal made a tongue-in-cheek "look at us" gesture, acknowledging the unlikelihood of both men working there again. Punk said the pandemonium backstage led to confusion over what he'd be doing in front of the crowd, even as the first few notes of "Cult of Personality" played.

"I don't know what to do. I absolutely lose my composure," Punk said. "All's I know is, I'm coming out. But I don't know what the set looks like, I don't know if there's a ramp. I'm literally like in the dark. So I'm trying to talk to Triple H over the table, [but] it's so loud in there. ... When the music hit, it was deafening." Punk mentioned the moment was filmed and said he's looking forward to that footage being released.



