In a feature on SPIN regarding AEW’s use of licenced music, AEW star CM Punk and Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid talked about Living Colour’s classic song “Cult of Personality”, which Punk has used as his entrance music since 2011. CM Punk’s affection for the song dates back to when he played Little League in the late 1980’s, which Reid believes gives Punk and the song a great connection.

“What gets me is that it’s such a personal story of his connection with the song and the band,” Vernon Reid said. “His Little League coach was totally hip, using ‘Cult’ as young CM Punk’s ‘get out on the field’ music in 89. They won their season’s championship! It stuck. We’re grateful.”

CM Punk first began using “Cult of Personality” as his entrance while he was in WWE, shortly after his famed 2011 “Summer of Punk” run began. Punk described what the song represented for him and fans during that time.

“I was this guy the fans loved,” Punk recalled about his run in 2011. “So the song ‘Cult of Personality’ represents when there is a distinct individual who has such charisma, such personality, that they develop this following, and it’s really not anything more than a cult. And more often times than not, that person turns out to be very dangerous.”

How did CM Punk end up getting the song when WWE doesn’t use licenced music often? As the AEW star joked, it had a little to do with his leverage during contract negotiations, as well as him being vocal about it.

“It had a lot to do with me swinging my big ol’ dick around and making them invest in me as a person,” Punk joked.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]