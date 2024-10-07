Eric Bischoff Explains Different Sides Of 'Complicated' Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Recent episodes of Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast have been focused on covering Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, which the former WCW executive was featured prominently in. When asked about the criticism often leveled towards McMahon regarding the way he ran WWE, Bischoff praised McMahon's business acumen.

"He's been so far ahead of the curve in so many aspects of not only the wrestling business but cable television," Bischoff said. "He's been on the cutting edge and had a significant impact on the pay-per-view opportunities and model. He was so far ahead of his time on [streaming], when I first heard about [the WWE Network], I thought he lost his s**t."

Bischoff continued highlighting McMahon and his contributions to the professional wrestling industry, stating that he doesn't believe he has ever met anyone who has done more for the business. However, Bischoff doesn't believe McMahon will receive his due credit for all that he accomplished, stating that people are too judgmental and tend to focus on the negative. He believes there is a more positive side to McMahon that wasn't deeply expressed in the series.

