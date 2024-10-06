Eric Bischoff On Whether Mr. McMahon Producers Did Anything To Make Vince Look Bad

Recent episodes of "83 Weeks" have featured Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson recapping and reviewing the Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon." The series includes interviews with various people involved in the wrestling industry as well as McMahon himself, covering everything from his childhood up until news broke regarding allegations of sexual assault and trafficking. While McMahon may not come out of the documentary looking great, Bischoff believes the blame for that rests on McMahon's own shoulders.

Advertisement

"The producers didn't do anything to make Vince look bad," Bischoff said. "If Vince looked bad, it's because of the way Vince answered a question."

Though he doesn't feel as though the documentary was taking a biased position against McMahon, Bischoff doesn't think all that existing footage will be good for the former CEO if any of the current allegations against him go before a jury. While the former WCW executive questioned whether McMahon was portraying his true self through the entire documentary, there's no denying that the serious accusations against McMahon add some new context to his words.

"This makes it really difficult to find a soft spot for Vince McMahon," Bischoff continued. "Now, we haven't heard the other side of the story yet, either, though, have we? ... Until this thing gets to court, until there's indictments, until there's testimony, until there's witnesses and depositions, it's just the media running wild with s**t."

Advertisement

McMahon is currently under federal investigation, with a civil case against the former CEO also pending until the results of that investigation come out. Ahead of the release of "Mr. McMahon," it was reported that McMahon had attempted to purchase the rights to the series from Netflix to prevent it from airing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.