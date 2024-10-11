Eric Bischoff Discusses Audience Expectations With WWE's Transition To Netflix

This upcoming January, "WWE Raw" will move to Netflix after being on network television for 31 years. The expectations of wrestling fans and media alike continue to rise due to the potential changes the company could make to its programming. WWE has often had to avoid using coarse language or limit the use of blood due to being a PG product. However, with the red brand being featured on Netflix, the show could have more freedom to showcase non-PG content. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has weighed in on WWE potentially altering its product on "83 Weeks," admitting that fan expectations are becoming unrealistic.

"I think the audience is expecting way more than they're going to see. I don't think they're just going to come out and be Attitude Era-type of crazy again, and with the sexuality and all that. It's not going to happen," Bischoff said. "If it's wrestling and it's controversial, particularly with regard to what we're talking about here and how it may affect advertisers, if it's got the WWE brand on it, it's going to hurt WWE regardless of whether it happened on Raw or Smackdown. So I think you're going to see a little, but if anybody's expecting to see t**s and a** on a weekly basis, you're going to be sadly mistaken."

WWE has yet to announce any matches or special guests for "Raw's" debut show on Netflix. However, this past July, when John Cena announced that he will be retiring at the end of 2025, he expressed interest in appearing on the red brand's weekly show on January 6.

