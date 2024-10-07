Nic Nemeth Explains How Friendship With Shinsuke Nakamura Helped His Post-WWE Career

Most were certain Nic Nemeth would land on his feet once the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE in September 2023. However, Nemeth had his doubts, considering he was a mostly homegrown WWE star with few independent or international connections. Appearing on "Wise Choices," Nemeth said that one former colleague who helped open doors for him was Shinsuke Nakamura, who offered to help connect him with New Japan Pro Wrestling if he and WWE ever parted ways.

"He said, 'If you're really getting out of here one of these days, let me know. I can put you in contact with some people and I would vouch for you,'" Nemeth said. "And years later, I was like, 'Hey, can I still hold you to that?' And he said, 'Oh yeah, let's go.'"

Nemeth joined NJPW in 2024, defeating David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Since his WWE release, Nemeth has also wrestled for GCW, AAA and TNA, where he captured the company's World Heavyweght Championship at Slammiversary 2024. Meanwhile, Nakamura last performed during WWE's summer European tour leading up to Bash in Berlin.

During the interview, Nemeth also recalled how he and Nakamura became friends during a car ride. "We really didn't know each other ... and we had basically a three-hour car ride with our knees almost touching in the backseat of a car. And I go, well, one way or another, we're either gonna become friends or something here. I had requested a bottle of Jack Fire for the ride, and I held it up, and he gave me a little nod, and we passed it back and forth a few times, and we just started telling stories."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wise Choices" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.