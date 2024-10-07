Photo: WWE's Drew McIntyre Shares Bloody Results Of Hell In A Cell Match With CM Punk

Saturday's WWE Bad Blood kicked off with a Hell in the Cell match between bitter rivals CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with Punk emerging as the victor after over half an hour of violence. A day after taking part in the match, McIntyre took to social media platform X to share a gruesome glimpse at the toll it took on his body.

The first three images show McIntyre bleeding heavily in the match, while the fourth and final picture shows the wrestler with at least 16 staples on top of his head to keep a large wound closed. The injury likely came after Punk hit his opponent with a metal toolbox, which is when McIntyre first began bleeding. At the time, Punk had already been bloodied, but his cut appeared less serious.

It's not yet clear if McIntyre will be forced to miss any time due to the injury. Though cuts and wounds rarely cause wrestlers to take time off, McIntyre's looked particularly intense, and it could stop him from getting too physical in the ring for a brief period until it is mostly healed.

With his victory over McIntyre, Punk picked up his second televised singles win since he returned to WWE last November. The feud between Punk and McIntyre has occupied much of that time, though Punk was injured during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, which kept him out of action until August. It now seems almost certain that the two will move on from each other following the Hell in a Cell match, with Punk having won two of their three contests.