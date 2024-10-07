Backstage News On Drew McIntyre's Condition After Bleeding Profusely At WWE Bad Blood

Drew McIntyre reportedly had several stitches to his forehead following this weekend's match against CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood.

Both men bled during their battle with Punk's laceration coming after Drew drove "The Second City Saint" headfirst into the chain-link wall of the cage at ringside. Later in the match, with Punk standing at ringside and Drew inside the ring reaching through the ropes to grab his opponent, the former swung a metal toolbox over his head that connected with the head of "The Scottish Warrior" which caused McIntyre to begin to bleed profusely. Although wrestlers will sometimes cut themselves with a blade in the ring, "PWInsider" is reporting that McIntyre was legitimately busted open from the toolbox shot and that 16 staples were required to close the wound.

Advertisement

McIntyre and Punk paid homage to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart's submission match at WrestleMania 13 with Punk locking in a sharpshooter on a crimson mask-wearing McIntyre who screamed out in pain trying not to submit. McIntyre introduced a sack full of loose beads during the match, missed a Claymore Kick attempt, and eventually landed on steel stairs that were brought into the ring. Punk shoved some of the beads into McIntyre's mouth in a role reversal from a month ago on "WWE Raw," and ended the war with a GTS to score the pinfall win.

McIntyre and Punk completed their trilogy of matches at Bad Blood, with McIntyre winning the first encounter at SummerSlam, Punk winning the second clash at Bash in Berlin in a Strap match, and the grudge match inside Hell in a Cell, restoring a "diabolical" side to the legendary match stipulation as he intended.

Advertisement