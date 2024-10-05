CM Punk Intends To Restore 'Diabolical' Side To Hell In A Cell At WWE Bad Blood 2024

Tonight, rage will run rampant, and blood will spill at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta. Hoping to gain a second win after the unholy whippings he landed on Drew McIntyre to gain the victory at August's Bash in Berlin, CM Punk remains a man possessed until he can finally slam the book shut on this personal yet unforgiving rivalry. That slam will come once the two are locked inside Hell in a Cell. Heading to war with McIntyre, "The Best in the World" promises to deliver a violent showdown that will have fans talking and begging for more Hell in a Cell matches to help settle the score on the most cataclysmic feuds in WWE.

"I'm mentally prepared that I know what I have to do, and it's a high-pressure situation. I feel like I have to deliver a classic," Punk noted on "No-Contest Wrestling." "I have to stay true to myself, my beliefs of what good wrestling is, and that cell. I feel like, as a company, we've gotten away from it for so long where it just became a toy ... When in reality, it should be presented as the most dangerous, diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do ... I want to bring it back to what it's supposed to be ... I want to have a match that needs the cell."

How Punk and McIntyre will bring relevance back to the Hell in a Cell stipulation remains to be seen. They could go to perilous lengths like Undertaker and Mankind did in 1998, with one throwing the other off the top of the cage and through the announce table so far below. Either way, these men's lives and careers will never be the same after tonight.

