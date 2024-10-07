AEW Star Jon Moxley's Granted Trademark On Former Tag Team Name

Jon Moxley is gearing up for his AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12. Outside of the ring, however, he has secured a trademark for one of his old tag teams. It has been confirmed that Moxley has successfully trademarked the term "Switchblade Conspiracy," according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The original application for the trademark was filed in August 2021, but wasn't officially registered until March 2024. To celebrate, Moxley posed for a picture along with "Gimmick Attorney" Mike Dockins on X (formerly known as Twitter) with his trademark certificate.

If FAFO was a trademark picture @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/m0UX9OvlnE — "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) October 4, 2024

Switchblade Conspiracy is the name of Moxley's tag team he had with former Impact (TNA) Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan during their time on the independent scene. The team also became a trio when current WWE star Joe Gacy was included in the group, but Moxley and Callihan mainly operated as a duo, even winning the wXw Tag Team Championships in 2009. Moxley and Callihan reunited in the latter's Wrestling REVOLVER promotion in 2022, but were forced to change their name to The Switchblades as they didn't own the trademark for their original name at that time.

The trademark being officially filed has rekindled the chatter of Callihan potentially joining AEW in the near future. Reports had originally surfaced in 2023 regarding Callihan joining the promotion after he stopped taking independent bookings and his contract with TNA had expired. Given his experience as a promoter, there were talks of bringing Callihan to AEW in a backstage position as well as an in-ring performer, but nothing ever came of the rumors and he returned to TNA at Rebellion 2024, while also running the Wrestling REVOLVER promotion on a monthly basis.