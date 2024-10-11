WWE's Bron Breakker Assesses Career Journey Since Start In NXT

Since beginning his WWE career in 2021, Bron Breakker has been impressive in both his "WWE NXT" and main roster runs thus far. At the age of 26, he's already become at two-time NXT Champion, an NXT Tag Team Champion, and won his first Intercontinental Championship within just three months after being drafted to "WWE Raw." Despite losing his IC title to Jey Uso last month, Breakker is determined to progress even further on the main roster. Speaking on "Casual Conversations with the Classic," he expressed how he's just getting started and wants to showcase other aspects of his character.

Advertisement

"It's been a crazy journey, man. It's just been such a cool thing to be a part of and I just got to keep building, keep stacking days and just keep progressing, going in the right direction," he said. "I think this is just the very beginning for me and what I'm capable of doing in the ring, what I'm capable of doing on the microphone. I think that's specifically one area that people really haven't seen me and what I can do, but I'm excited to show everybody and it's just going to be a great time, man. We're going to have some fun."

Breakker will seemingly perform as a babyface going forward. as he congratulated Uso instead of attacking him on the September 30 edition of "WWE Raw." Where he goes in the long run, however, remains to be seen, but chances are it's all the way to the top if he keeps progressing at the same rate he has been until now.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations with the Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.