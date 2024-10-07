Video: Chelsea Green Posts 'Confessional' Following Loss In WWE Raw Dumpster Match

Chelsea Green is not taking her "WWE SmackDown" dumpster match loss against Michin well, if her Instagram is any indication. On Monday, Green posted a video titled "Confessions with Chelsea" to her account on Monday, a week after her dramatic loss and just two days after she was further embarrassed by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, as well as Naomi, in a luxury suite at Bad Blood. Green's Instagram video begins with her crying into a mirror, repeating "Why?" Video of the dumpster match is sprinkled throughout the post, and Green also addresses the camera, with the phrase "WWE's Sacrificial Lamb" as the lower third under her name.

"My family had to watch that," Green said. "My sister. My mother. My father. My third, fourth, and fifth cousins. You saw it. They all laughed at me, those sadistic, heartless, inhumane, barbaric behemoths. Please, be human. I'm a good person. I do charity work. I feed the hungry. I clothe the naked. I cure the blind. I don't deserve this."

Following the loss, which saw Michin powerbomb Green through a table and into the dumpster before closing the lid, Green was subjected to torment backstage by various other stars about the way she smelled, including A-Town Down Under and Pretty Deadly. Naomi, Cargill, and Belair said Green still smelled when she and tag team partner Piper Niven appeared in the luxury suite at the premium live event. Green set herself up for the dumpster match after she ambushed Michin on the blue brand for weeks, making a point of hitting her with a trashcan.

