Backstage Update On Whether Two Four Horsemen Members Have Signed WWE Legends Deals

Former WCW World Tag Team Champions Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were highlighted on Saturday at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, GA, as the two are legends of the Georgia professional wrestling scene. As both men are WWE Hall of Famers, and their names were invoked multiple times on the broadcast, some have wondered if the former WWE Tag Team Champions have signed legends deals with the company.

As per "PWInsider," neither Anderson nor Blanchard have been signed to Legends deals. Anderson had previously been seen on WWE television at SummerSlam, where he gave Cody Rhodes a pep talk ahead of his Undisputed WWE title defense against Solo Sikoa.

Anderson left AEW earlier this year before appearing in WWE as he wanted to focus on his son Brock's fledgling wrestling career. He had previously worked for WWE until 2019 when he was released after allowing Alicia Fox to perform at a WWE Live Event while intoxicated. Both Anderson and Blanchard had been members of the AEW roster during the company's infancy, with Anderson signing on as a backstage producer as well as a manager for Cody Rhodes. Blanchard was also a manager, notably managing the Tully Blanchard Enterprises, which was eventually bought out by Prince Nana when Blanchard left AEW in 2022.

According to Blanchard, he left AEW because people within the company weren't happy with his management of former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, which led to him waiting out the rest of his contract in ROH.