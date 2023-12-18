Tully Blanchard Explains Why He Was Removed From AEW Television

Former AEW manager Tully Blanchard has discussed the possible reason why he was removed from AEW television and as the manager of FTR.

During his recent appearance on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," the veteran star was asked the reason why he was abruptly removed as manager of FTR in AEW. Blanchard feels that someone in AEW didn't like what he was doing alongside the tag team.

"Obviously somebody didn't like what I was doing, or lack of what I was doing," Blanchard stated about why his run as FTR manager ended unexpectedly.

He also talked about what makes the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions one of the best in the tag team business currently. He joked, though, that the AEW tag team isn't in the running for the all-time best tag team because he and Arn Anderson hold that accolade.

"They are probably the best tag team right now," he said. "I would have a hard time saying best tag team of all time since Arn (Anderson) and I are already in that position (laughs)."

The Hall of Famer further added that FTR's greatness is due to their ability to work well together as a team. "They work very well together and do a lot of good stuff in the ring," said Blanchard about FTR.

Blanchard, who joined AEW in 2019, initially served as the manager for Shawn Spears. Subsequently, he took on the role of managing FTR before eventually being dismissed by them on television, bringing to an end his one-and-a-half-year run with the duo. He then went on to establish the Tully Blanchard Enterprises faction in ROH before his contract with AEW and ROH expired.