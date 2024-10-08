Backstage Details On Why WWE Is Sticking With Five-Match PLE Cards And How They Work

Ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative direction of WWE in 2022, the company's Premium Live Events have been five-match cards barring a few exceptions, namely WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The idea was taken after the success of the NXT TakeOver events while Levesque was in charge of that brand, and when the five-match cards were brought to the main roster, they were met with universal praise.

Advertisement

However, the cards have started to receive criticism as fans believe that matches and performers that deserve to be on WWE's Premium Live Events end up on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" as the company insists on keeping the five-match limit.

Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful Select" was asked about the talent that isn't booked on the shows and whether they are expected to attend even if they aren't wrestling. Sapp explained that while talents aren't expected to be at these events, WWE plans to frequently use backstage segments to get people on the show, which also includes the use of legends, as shown at Bad Blood where multiple WWE Hall of Famers were shown on camera. WWE has started producing packets for younger wrestlers to let them know the legends in attendance, if they want to ask questions or seek advice.

Advertisement

Sapp also noted that keeping the five-match cards for Premium Live Events has saved WWE a lot of money on travel costs and stars who aren't booked have an extra day off that they wouldn't usually get as the company tends to hold its house shows on weekends, which will also be toned down moving forward to give wrestlers a lighter travel schedule.