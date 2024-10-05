Arn Anderson Headed To Atlanta (Alongside Another Horseman) For WWE Bad Blood

WWE Hall of Famer and one-fourth of the iconic Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson, is on his way to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for tonight's WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event, and he isn't coming alone. In a post on X, Anderson noted that fellow Horsemen and Brain Busters tag team partner, Tully Blanchard, will accompany him.

Advertisement

"Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta. Having Tully there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be a honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE. To all my friends who still work there, see ya tomorrow," wrote Anderson.

During their time together in AEW as managers helping guide some of the company's emerging stars, Anderson and Blanchard rekindled their relationship after differences of opinion in 1989. Anderson recently appeared at this year's SummerSlam, providing words of encouragement to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before his title defense against Solo Sikoa. He and Rhodes have remained close since "The American Nightmare" departed AEW in 2022. Anderson would follow after not re-signing with AEW this past May. "The Enforcer" has gone on record in saying, "never say never," regarding the possibility of working with Rhodes or within WWE again. Regarding Blanchard, he hasn't been seen on any wrestling programming since early last year, after spending time as Shawn Spears and FTR's manager in AEW.

Advertisement