WWE Reportedly Bringing In Multiple Legends For Bad Blood Festivities

WWE Bad Blood is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, this Saturday, and a new report from PWInsider Elite states that some big names from the past will be in town. Scott and Rick Steiner, "Diamond" Dallas Page, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Madusa, and Jacqueline Moore will all be around for the PLE.

Advertisement

It's not yet clear if there are plans to use any of these former wrestlers on the show. Page and the Steiner brothers are scheduled for a photo op prior to the event, while it's not known why the others are being brought in.

One thing each of these wrestlers has in common is an association with WCW, which was owned by Turner Broadcasting System and therefore based in Atlanta. In the lead-up to Bad Blood, WWE has placed emphasis on the event's location, as Cody Rhodes grew up in the area while Roman Reigns played college football at Georgia Tech. It's quite possible that the company plans to feature some former WCW talent on the show in reference to the promotion's importance to the city.

In addition to their connection to Atlanta, several of the wrestlers being brought in have a specific relationship with Rhodes and his family. Anderson managed him for years during his tenure in AEW, and along with Blanchard was one of the greatest in-ring rivals of Cody's father Dusty. Page was also a longtime friend of Dusty's and has maintained a close relationship with Cody as well.

Advertisement

Rhodes and Reigns will team up on Saturday against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a match that may or may not serve as the Bad Blood main event. Additionally, the show will include a Hell in the Cell match featuring CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, and more.