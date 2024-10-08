QT Marshall Clears Up 'Misconceptions' About His Relationship With WWE's CM Punk

CM Punk is no stranger to controversy, with much of his current WWE storylines making light of his pugilistic reputation in AEW, though that might simply be conjecture.

AEW's Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination QT Marshall believes that Punk was still able to talk things out backstage.

"There was a huge misconception that he and I didn't get along and that he put a wedge between Tony [Khan] and I," Marshall told the "Gabby AF" podcast recently. "When I first heard about the fact that there was an issue, I went right to the source and I spoke to him like a man and he listened to me like a man and we had another person in there, just in case, just so we could talk. I think it's easier to just do that."

Punk and Marshall cleared up their disagreement over the trajectory of former AEW TNT Champion Will Hobbs, and the two men went their own ways. Punk, though, was fired from AEW around a month after the conversation, for unrelated reasons.

"Fast forward, he returns to WWE and I get a text from Cody [Rhodes] and he's saying, 'Hey, do you have a pair of black trunks?'" Marshall recalled.

Rhodes was reaching out because CM Punk needed emergency ring gear for his match against Dominik Mysterio in Los Angeles, Punk's second since returning to the company. Marshall sat down at the sewing machine and pulled the logos off of his black trunks, which he then hand-delivered to Rhodes, who also loaned Punk some gear.

"I don't know whose trunks he was wearing ... I'd like them back," joked Marshall.

According to Marshall, Punk didn't even know the trunks were Marshall's, though Marshall feels that the gesture was proof of the lack of animosity between the two men.