Janel Grant Asks WWE To Waive NDAs, Let Others Come Forward In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Attorneys for former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE alleging sexual assault and trafficking, are asking the wrestling promotion to release both current and former employees and contractors from their non-disclosure agreements, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

Advertisement

If the company agrees to the request, which was sent out Monday night via email by one of Grant's lawyers, it would allow more people to come forward with allegations against McMahon or possibly others. Grant's attorneys have released a statement, offering further explanation for this latest move.

"If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs," said attorney Ann Callis. "This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking."

The report states that WWE has yet to issue a comment on the request. In the past, both McMahon and Laurinaitis have denied any wrongdoing, and though the former WWE employee at one point claimed he was also a victim of McMahon, Laurinaitis wound up joining McMahon's attempt to force Grant's case into arbitration earlier this year. Grant's lawsuit is currently on hold pending a federal investigation into McMahon.

Advertisement

According to the Wall Street Journal report that first broke Grant's story in 2022, there are at least four other women who have signed NDAs that disallow them from discussing their relationship to McMahon. The process of asking a company to release individuals from their NDAs is something that was previously employed in 2018 and 2019, with both NBCUniversal and the Weinstein Co. voiding some of the agreements to allow victims to come forward publicly.