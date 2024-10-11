Bryan Danielson Says His Daughter Was Afraid Of This AEW Star

AEW All In 2024 will be a night that Bryan Danielson will never forget. Not only did Danielson beat Swerve Strickland to become the AEW World Champion, but he did it in front of his wife and children in one of the most emotionally charged matches in AEW history. During the match, Strickland made Danielson's daughter, Birdie, cry due to what he was doing to her dad. However, the two of them actually had a brief interaction backstage once the match was over.

During a recent episode of "The Nikki and Brie Show," Danielson and his wife, Brie Garcia, explained that before Danielson's recent match with Nigel McGuinness at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," McGuinness introduced his daughter to Danielson to show her that they are actually friends and not intentionally hurting each other. This was something Danielson wished he did with his own daughter before his match with Strickland as Birdie ended up being scared of him. "How scared was Birdie of Swerve after the match?" Danielson said. "Swerve is such a nice man, and so he was down the stairs...and her eyes when she saw him was like 'I don't want to go and say hi to him,' but we kind of forced her and then she was like 'oh, he's nice.'"

Garcia then revealed that the fans at Wembley Stadium started chanting Birdie's name when the whole family got in the ring to celebrate, a chant that was started by none other than Strickland himself as he was heading backstage. Birdie was reportedly very happy about this, and even bragged to her little brother, Buddy, that the fans were chanting her name and not his.

