Bully Ray Names Only Weapon They Should Have Used In Hell In A Cell At WWE Bad Blood

At 2024's WWE Bad Blood PLE, CM Punk finally ended his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, beating the "Scottish Psychopath" in one of the promotion's bloodiest matches this year. The men used several weapons in their Hell in a Cell match, including a toolbox that gashed McIntyre's head open, but according to Bully Ray, the match shouldn't have had more than one weapon.

"Here's the only weapon that I thought that they should have used: the table," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." The veteran then explained that a table usually gets a big pop when pulled out and when someone gets put through it, but that the table is more versatile than many realize, and opined that the table could've been used over all the items in the toolbox. Bully then recalled how McIntyre ripped off the table's steel legs, which he described as an "unconventional weapon" due to how the steel is actually the biggest concern for wrestlers when they get put through a table. "The reinforced steel that goes underneath the table? That can slice you open," he pointed out.

Bully further explained that the broken pieces of the table after a spot are additional weapons as well, and revealed that he's had several splinters and cuts from handling tables over the years. "Drew being busted open with the toolbox? You could've done with a jagged edge of the table; the table could've been the weapon," he pointed out. "You're not used to seeing it used that way, thus it looks a lot more brutal."

