Eric Bischoff Applauds WWE For 'Stroke Of Freakin' Brilliance' At Bad Blood 2024

WWE Bad Blood featured several blockbuster moments, from the bloody opening match with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, to the latest chapter of the Bloodline story, in which Jimmy Uso returned and reunited with Roman Reigns, and The Rock made his first appearance since April.

However, according to Eric Bischoff on "83 Weeks," Goldberg's return was a standout moment. "That was a stroke of freaking brilliance that's probably flying under most people's radar's right now," he opined. Bischoff further claimed that the PLE struck a perfect chord, and that the pacing of the PLE was really good. "Five matches gives you the time to help create anticipation and drama," Bischoff added. "This was art. Like if you could take some of these matches and frame them? You should hang them in the Louvre!"

Bischoff later explained why he loved Bad Blood, claiming that it gave him a lot of hope for the future of professional wrestling. "The quality of the product is ascending," he declared, further noting that this "ascension" will ultimately create more opportunities for wrestlers in the future. "I love it when I'm excited about wrestling — it's hard for me to be excited about wrestling." The Hall of Famer also specifically claimed that WWE is what's making him excited about wrestling again, but quickly noted that it isn't because of his history or affinity for the product, rather that the healthier WWE gets, the more it sets an example for the industry as a whole to follow.

