AEW's Jim Ross On Dynamite Or Collision Potentially Going To Three Hours

The October 2 "AEW Dynamite" was notable for a number of reasons. Not only was it the show's fifth anniversary special, but it also had the longest overrun in its history, with Bryan Danielson's match against Kazuchika Okada being the sole focus of the near 32 extra minutes tacked on to the end of "Dynamite." This has got some wondering whether or not a third hour for either "Dynamite" or "AEW Collision" is on the horizon, especially considering the large increase the company received in their new media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

Advertisement

AEW commentator Jim Ross was asked about this on "Grilling JR," and not only does he think that it's a good idea, but he wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a reality. "Not totally [surprised]. I wouldn't totally, I wouldn't be shocked. I think it'd be 'Dynamite,' it would be the first preference," Ross said. "No it wouldn't surprise me a bit, and it might be a good idea, hell I don't know. You sure get a lot more wrestling on it, and it gets more talent exposed which is not a bad thing."

The company has toyed with the idea of having a three-hour show multiple times in 2024. Both "Collision," and "AEW Rampage" were pre-empted on several occasions throughout the spring due to the NBA playoffs on TNT, meaning both shows would end up being paired together to create a three-hour block of programming, or "Rampage" would air live immediately after "Dynamite" on Wednesdays. AEW President Tony Khan has been asked about this possibility before, stating that he enjoyed creating three-hour blocks of television when needed.

Advertisement

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.