WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Set To Make Main Roster Debut In SmackDown Title Match

Fresh off their victory in six-woman tag action on "WWE NXT," WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are now looking ahead to another tag match, with much higher stakes, on "WWE SmackDown."

In the opening contest of "WWE NXT" in St. Louis, Belair, Cargill and NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne). Following this, the former trio prepared to celebrate their win backstage. Instead, they were approached by Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Just days before, Legend and Jackson pointed out that Belair and Cargill hadn't defended their titles in a while. Furthermore, Legend and Jackson proclaimed that they were more than qualified to challenge them for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Seeing this challenge on social media, Cargill noted that she and Belair were not ones to back down from a challenge. Belair, however, made it clear that this potential title match would have to take place on their home turf of "SmackDown." Still wanting a title shot, Jackson and Legend agreed to bring the idea to "NXT" General Manager Ava, whom they hoped would then forward it to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis.

Amidst tonight's main event match between Randy Orton and Je'Von Evans, "NXT" commentators revealed that this WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was officialized by Aldis and Ava and scheduled for this Friday on "SmackDown." For Jackson and Legend, this will mark their main roster debuts. The pair previously vied for the respective titles in July, though under the banner of "NXT." The champions at that time were Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.