CM Punk Discusses Initial Call With Nick Khan Ahead Of WWE Return

In November 2023, CM Punk made a surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, with reports indicating that talks about it began merely days before the respective premium live event. During a recent interview with the "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast," Punk confirmed these reports while recalling his initial phone call with WWE President Nick Khan.

"Nick Khan calls me in November. He's like 'When are you free and clear?' I was like 'Nick, I was fired. How do you not know?' He's like 'Oh no, I know. Certainly, you're not telling me that there's not a..." Then he just stopped himself and he went, 'Okay, we want to talk to you about coming back.' I was just like 'I'm on my way to the gym and I'm flying.' I think I was flying to Atlantic City the next day for a CFFC show where I do commentary.

"I was just like 'Shoot me times next week and we'll get on the phone and we'll talk.' Wheels just started in motion. You're on the phone with them and somebody says something about Survivor Series being in Chicago and you go 'Oh, woah. We can't get a deal done in that amount of time, but that's the spot.'"

According to Punk, the original idea called for him to return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Feeling that the Royal Rumble was a common return destination, however, Punk circled Survivor Series: WarGames, which was emanating from his hometown of Chicago in just three days, as a potential alternative. From there, WWE locked in his return, and later, a reported three-year contract.

