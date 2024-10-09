Bryan Danielson Taps Out PAC, Wins Possible Last AEW Dynamite Match On Title Tuesday

Bryan Danielson got a win beside Wheeler Yuta in what could be his final "AEW Dynamite" as a full-time wrestler before defending against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. Danielson and Yuta took on Yuta's fellow World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, in a match that was set up last week after they attacked Danielson, and Yuta came to his rescue following a match against Kazuchika Okada.

Advertisement

PAC and Danielson started out, but Danielson and Yuta hit a dive and running knee off the apron to the heels to get the match going. They battled back and forth, but Castagnoli and Yuta were left battling in the ring, with Yuta unable to tag Danielson. Yuta hit a DDT to Castagnoli from the top rope, and got the tag to Danielson, who hit a dropkick from the top to his former friend. He hit kicks in the corner to Castagnoli, followed up with chops, then hit his signature kicks to Castagnoli's chest and head in the middle of the ring until PAC attempted to come to the rescue, but Danielson took him down as well.

Castagnoli hit an uppercut to Danielson and PAC hit a 450 Splash, but Danielson kicked out. Marina Shafir appeared on the apron to distract the referee as PAC took the ring bell hammer from the time keeper's area, but Yuta intercepted it before he could use it. Danielson got PAC in the LeBell Lock off the distraction, and PAC tapped out.

Advertisement

Jon Moxley appeared at ringside, and Danielson went after him and the pair brawled backstage. Shafir, Castagnoli, and PAC beat down Yuta, with Castagnoli using the hammer on Yuta's midsection. Danielson and Moxley battled back down to the ring, and Danielson capitalized to help Yuta, and the show ended with Danielson's "YES!" chants and "The Final Countdown."