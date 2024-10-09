Photo: WWE NXT Star Giulia Shares Pic With 'Yesterday's Enemy'

"WWE NXT" star Giulia has already stolen the hearts of many fans of the brand, and she's already gone straight to the main event scene, having recently come off a defeat to Roxanne Perez. Giulia notably had the upper-hand during the match, with many believing she'd dethrone "The Prodigy," but a returning Cora Jade ultimately cost her the match.

Recently, she confronted Perez and Jade, who seemed to welcome the handicap, before her old rival Stephanie Vaquer also made her way down the ramp, and together the two took out the NXT Women's Champion and her newfound ally. As the two stood triumphantly, they both picked up the discarded title, hinting at an alliance. Following the show, Giulia took to social media, where she confirmed that she and Vaquer have found common ground, which will likely lead to a tag team clash for the four women. "Yesterday's Enemy= TODAYS FRIEND," Giulia posted.

Interestingly, Giulia and Vaquer only recently clashed. In March, the two had a match at STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2024 Day 2, where Vaquer came out on top and walked away with the NJPW STRONG Women's Title. Both women might be far from their days in Japan, but while they're now united by a common enemy, their history might just come up sooner rather than later. After the obvious tag team bout, they could end up facing Perez in a Three-Way or even a Four-Way with Jade, where the animosity over the loss might just come back and end their alliance. Halloween Havoc is set to take place later this month, which will undoubtedly be where fans see the next chapter in this rivalry.

