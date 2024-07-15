WWE Announces Dates For NXT's No Mercy & Halloween Havoc Premium Live Events

Following WWE NXT Heatwave earlier this month, the future of NXT's premium live event schedule is coming into shape. The company has officially announced that WWE NXT No Mercy will take place on Sunday, September 1, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. After that, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Sunday, October 27, at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Along with those dates, the company revealed that "WWE Raw" will emanate from the same respective arenas the night after both events, meaning "Raw" will be at Ball Arena on September 2 and GIANT Center on October 28. Tickets for the events will go on sale beginning Friday, July 26, with WWE announcing that fans can register on the company's official website for pre-sale opportunities. Combo packages will be available for those who wish to attend the NXT event as well as "Raw" the following night.

Advertised for both NXT shows are the brand's current singles champions — Ethan Page, Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi, and Kelani Jordan. Additionally, WWE's press release indicated that both Trick Williams and Sol Ruca will appear, though the advertised card is infamously "subject to change."

By the time Halloween Havoc takes place, "NXT" will air on The CW rather than the USA Network. The new TV deal will likely result in many more eyes on the show, and WWE seems to have been working to elevate the brand in recent months. Part of that includes continuing to send NXT out on the road for major events without necessarily being tied to a main roster PLE in the same city the night before, as will be the case for No Mercy and Halloween Havoc.