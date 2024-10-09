'Ricky' Of WWE SmackDown Fame Appears On ROH On HonorClub Tapings Before AEW Dynamite

Last month, on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," independent wrestler Ricky Gibson captured the attention of fans with a brief segment that saw him take a Stunner from Kevin Owens. Following up on his "SmackDown" appearance, Gibson was booked for this week's ROH on HonorClub taping in Spokane, Washington, teaming up with his regular tag partner, Eddie Pearl, against the MxM Collective (via X).

Gibson's role on "SmackDown" initially saw him set to serve as the tag team partner for Owens against A-Town Down Under. Unfortunately for Gibson, who was referred to simply as "Ricky from Spokane," Randy Orton revealed that he had made it to the show, causing Owens to deliver his finishing move to Gibson before accepting Orton as his tag partner.

Looking back on his WWE appearance, Gibson revealed that former EVOLVE creative figure Gabe Sapolsky reached out about bringing him in. From there, Gibson told a playful story about Owens, claiming that he saw the wrestler ask performers like Rob Van Dam and Booker T to tag with him but the WWE Hall of Famers declined. According to Gibson, that led to Owens taking him up on his offer of help.

Last night's taping was not Gibson's first appearance in modern ROH, as he and Pearl previously faced The Infantry on the show earlier this year. Gibson has also made past appearances on "AEW Dark" as well as in standard dark matches for the promotion. Though he's now breaking through to more mainstream wrestling, Gibson has been active on the independent scene for nearly 20 years, and has made past appearances for NJPW STRONG, DEFY Wrestling, and many more promotions.