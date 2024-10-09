Triple H & Shawn Michaels Share Funny WWE Throwback To DX State Of The Union

One of D-Generation X's most iconic moments during the '90s was mocking the State of the Union on "WWE Raw" after being sent a letter from USA Network demanding that both Shawn Michaels and Triple H improve their behavior on television. They requested for DX to use less profanity and references to sexual innuendo, and if WWE failed to meet these requirements, USA threatened to kick "Raw" off the air or push for Michaels and Triple H to be fired. In an attempt to meet these regulations while also remain entertaining, the degenerates would read the letter they were sent by USA on live television in what is now one of the most famous segments in "Raw" history.

Ahead of "WWE NXT's" second show on The CW, Michaels and Triple H recreated their State of the Union skit from 1997, but this time informed the WWE Universe of the present day slang that will be appropriate for their programming.

The classic parody performed by DX would definitely not fly on television today, however Triple H revealed that WWE received another message from USA following their iconic 1997 skit, where they were given credit for using the letter to their advantage and notified that "Raw's" ratings had increased during the segment.

