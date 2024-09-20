R-Rated WWE Moments That Would Never Fly Today

Former WWE star Edge lived up to his "Rated R Superstar" nickname in one of the raunchiest angles in WWE history, when he and then-girlfriend Lita celebrated his WWE Championship victory by having sex in a bed set up in the middle of the ring. The segment even leaned X-rated, with Lita having a wardrobe malfunction, while the two were simulating the act in bed. Lita claimed in 2021 that she was uncomfortable and didn't want to do the controversial segment, and said during a stream on her Twitch channel that WWE threatened to fire her if she didn't go through with the segment. Edge and Lita's performance was the first and only "live sex celebration" to take place in WWE, and something that will never be replicated in this day and age.

Advertisement

Former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph recalled during an appearance on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" in 2022 that he was the one who came up with the angle after Edge cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title from John Cena. He explained he was in a meeting with Vince McMahon and when asked what he would do if he won the title, he replied, "I would have sex with my girlfriend in the middle of the ring," and McMahon liked the idea so much, they went through with the segment, despite the complaints from all involved.