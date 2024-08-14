Disturbing Wrestling Moments That Can Never Be Erased

There are moments within every wrestling fan's life that stick with them forever, no matter what era they began watching in. Some moments are fond, happy memories, but more often than not, there are disturbing nightmares that can never be erased from one's mind — and it's not just limited to one promotion. WWE has had its far share of disturbing moments throughout its history, but AEW, in its much shorter lifespan, has pushed the envelope into the uncomfortable, and TNA Wrestling has its glaring, disturbing history as well.

Advertisement

Sometimes, these disturbing moments happen when a company tries to invoke horrible situations that could happen to anyone in real-life into its storylines, like miscarriages, kidnappings, and funerals. Disturbing moments can also happen in matches, and not just with ordinary thumbtacks or table spots, but blood-drinking, light tubes, pizza cutters, and use of other awful weapons you may have around the house, but never thought would end up in a wrestling ring — and these are just a few examples of disturbing moments wrestling companies wish they could forget.

It's up for debate whether a disturbing moment can translate to an iconic one in wrestling history, but there are things that can never be forgotten. From the borderline necrophiliac to sad instances of intoxication to giving birth to limbs and surfing on coffins, here are a few moments throughout wrestling history that are too disturbing, and can never be erased.

Advertisement