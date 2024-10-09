WWE's Randy Orton Praises J'evon Evans After NXT Match, Interviews Sexxy Red

Last night on the second episode of "WWE NXT" on The CW, Randy Orton defeated Je'Von Evans in his first televised match on the developmental brand, and following his victory, "The Viper" praised Evans in an interview with Sarah Schreiber. Orton went into detail about wrestling in his hometown of St. Louis, credited Evans for being humble, and personally interviewed recording artist Sexyy Redd, who was a special guest on the show.

Advertisement

"I got to work with an incredible talent tonight, only 20 years old, you know him, he's bouncy, Je'Von Evans, dude I'm very excited where he goes in the future, he's going to be around for as long as he wants to be." Orton said. "I think that he needs to keep doing what he's doing, but I noticed first and foremost after just meeting him for the first time today, he's incredibly humble, he has nothing but respect for the business ... that means a lot to me, that respect for our industry it goes a long way."

Advertisement

Despite failing to defeat Orton, "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine added Evans to the #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship between Ethan Page and Wes Lee, making the opportunity to face Trick Williams a Triple Threat match. Since losing to GUNTHER at Bash in Berlin, Orton has spent most of his time in tag team action alongside partner Kevin Owens on "WWE Smackdown," but that could be about to change after Owens' parking lot attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following Bad Blood this past Saturday. WWE has been teasing Owens turning heel for the last several weeks, but it remains to be seen if Orton's loyalty will lie with his recent partner or with his former "Legacy" protege.