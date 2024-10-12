Eric Bischoff Will Be Shocked If This Popular WWE Star Doesn't Return Eventually

Since CM Punk returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series, many fans have questioned if his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee, would be interested in returning to the company, but after nearly a year since the "Best In The World" has been back, there is still no sign of the three-time Divas Champion. Lee hasn't been seen on WWE television since March 2015 after retiring from in-ring competition, but according to former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, he wouldn't be surprised if Lee returns to the company. In a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff explained that if Lee has interest in participating from a creative standpoint, WWE has the potential to write a great story involving both Punk and Lee together.

Advertisement

"I'll be shocked if we don't and probably disappointed because wow, potential story here. I mean you could put six different writers in six different rooms and they'll come back with six pretty good stories, maybe some great so yeah why not? Are you kidding me?"

Throughout the past year, Punk has also been asked about the possibility of his wife AJ returning to the ring, but the former WWE Champion has continued to avoid building fan expectation that she could come back, stating that the decision is entirely up to her if she ever feels like stepping back inside the ropes. Since retirement, Lee has been focused on writing, most notably releasing her own autobiography "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," which also became a New York Times Bestseller.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.